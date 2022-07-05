Bell County gas prices are dropping — with some prices below $4 a gallon.
“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a news release. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”
QuikTrip at 806 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen had regular unleaded gas priced at $3.98 Tuesday morning. Other gas stations in the area were selling gas at $3.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded Tuesday morning.
In Harker Heights early Tuesday, the cheapest place to get gas was Sam’s Club, at $3.98 per gallon. In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas was selling for $4.06 per gallon at Murphy USA on Business Highway 190.
Prices were higher in Temple where the cheapest gas was found for $4.19 per gallon at the Valero station at 1608 W. Adams Ave. H-E-B, 1206 W. Adams, had gas for $4.24 per gallon on Tuesday.
In Belton, Cefco at 614 Holland Road has gas at $4.19 per gallon.
GasBuddy, a website that tracks the cheapest places to get gas, said the average price of gasoline in Texas has dropped close to 16 cents from last week. The average price in the state is $4.36, which is 19 cents lower than last month but still higher than prices last year where the average was $1.55.
The national average price of gas is $4.80, which is 8 cents cheaper than last week but $1.67 more than last year.
FME News Service contributed to this report.