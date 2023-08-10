A basement bookstore in business for 40 years in downtown Temple plans to shutter unless sales pick up.
Mickey White, the 58-year-old owner of The Book Cellar, said in a social media post that the bookstore at 3 W. Central Ave. plans to close soon, but a final store date has not been announced.
“With a heavy heart, I have to announce the upcoming closing of the Book Cellar after 40 years in business,” White said in a Facebook post this week. “We have added product, remodeled and charged staff but nothing helps and we are barely covering payroll.”
White, a Cameron resident, said economic issues are affecting the bookshop.
“With this economy, we are losing roughly $1,000 a month and I can no longer keep it open,” White said. “We do not have a set closing date but if there is anything you are interested in, we will be making deals so please come by and see us before we are gone for good.”
“It hurts my heart to do this but we have been losing money for over a year and this economy is only getting worse with no end in sight,” White said. “Thanks you all for all your years of service.”
White said community response to his post has been positive — and he might reconsider his decision to close if store sales pick up.
He said he added collectable items, such as coins and rare books, to his inventory to aid in his sales. Paranormal events have taken place at the store with some reportedly encountering spirits from the past.
“Before the economy faltered, you’d sell a high-dollar item, something expensive,” White said. “Now no one has any money. Not having that extra push, it’s not keeping up.”
“If it would break even, I’d be happy,” he said. “I own Natty’s Tax Service (in Temple) so the bookstore was kind of a side thing.”
The bookstore — once a speakeasy in the 1920s — has been in operation for decades, said White, who purchased the store about a decade ago but has had difficulty running the store since he had a stroke five years ago. Two full-time employees now operate the business.
During his health issues, White said he employed a worker who was rude to customers and left the business in shambles.
“It looked like a pig sty,” White said. “When I got rid of him, I put in cameras so I can watch the business when I’m not there.”
White said he had hoped the revitalization of downtown Temple would help his store, but he hasn’t seen any impact since there are no new added residents yet.
Community response
White said he has been “highly impressed” by the community response online since he made his closing post — and hopes new sales would reinvigorate the store.
Corrigan Conklin posted, “I think a lot of people don’t know you guys exist. I only know about it because I came across the store by accident. Is there a way to get more publicity so you can get more sales?
Resident Nita Andrews said she was disappointed by the news.
“Aww no, this is sad, I’ve been coming to your store for years, love the big selection of books and comics...sad to hear that everyone shops online so much these days, I feel like in the future there may be no more brick and mortar stores left, I hate this. Hope something happens to where you can keep it open,” she said.
Debbie Follansbee post that she hoped the bookstore would turn around.
“Mickey White I’m sorry that you lost customers because of one bad apple,” she said. “I hope things pick up. I will make it a point to come back by.”
Store markdowns
White said he has marked down store inventory by 15% and has stopped buying books from community members.
He said he’s ready to make deals if it can keep his store in business.
“It has to stay a bookstore,” he said. “It’s so old, there are so many things grandfathered in. It couldn’t be a service-based business because there is one bathroom. The building also has flooding issues.”
Residents have made suggestions that he would be willing to try, such as selling coffee.
“If it keeps it in business, I’m willing to try anything,” White said.