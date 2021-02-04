An East Temple road will be closed eight weeks for construction, the city of Temple announced Thursday.
A portion of Lavendusky Drive — between North 42nd and North 50th streets — will close Feb. 16, according to a news release.
The project will eliminate the dual intersections at North 50th Street by creating an “s-curve” along Lavendusky Drive, the city said.
During the closure, Lavendusky Drive traffic will be detoured along North 42nd Street and NE HK Dodgen Loop. Access to Hector P. Garcia Elementary School will remain open throughout the closure, the city said.
Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control signs.