The redevelopment of the Hawn Hotel, Arcadia Theater and Sears building in downtown Temple will finally start after sitting empty for decades.
Waco-based Turner Behringer Development announced this week that they will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning for the project. The company, which plans to put apartments in the former hotel, is the second group to have tried to renovate the three buildings as previous redevelopment efforts stalled.
The company has invited local officials and community members to the ceremony, which will take place at 11 a.m. in the parking lot behind the building at 119 Adams Ave.
In September, City Manager Brynn Myers said she and the city were excited to finally have the project move forward.
“The Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater have been pillars of Temple’s historic downtown for nearly a century, so we are beyond excited to see that these landmarks are going to get a second life,” Myers said. “There have been so many dedicated people who have worked to make this a reality, and we can’t wait to see what the end result will be.”
Turner Behringer has done similar projects to the Hawn’s redevelopment in the past. These types of adaptive reuse projects take historic buildings and restore them for a new purpose.
The projects the company has worked on in Waco include the historic Hippodrome Theater, Madison Apartments, and Altura Lofts.
To complement the renovations to the three buildings, Temple officials recently approved more than $17.1 million for two new parking garages in the city’s downtown.
The city expects the investment by the renovation and other projects will help bring more businesses to the downtown area.
Several local businesses have already announced plans to develop properties near the Hawn for restaurants and a brewery.