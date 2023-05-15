A request to remove Bell County’s recognition of Labor Day as a holiday this year was withdrawn Monday after heavy pushback from the Commissioners Court.
The item, which was put forward by Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann, would have taken the holiday off the county’s calendar for this year and forced the entity’s employees to work. Commissioners voted unanimously, joined by Schumann, to remove the item from consideration.
The proposed removal of the holiday came after the Commissioner Court voted 3-2 last week to add Juneteenth to this year’s list of recognized holidays, a move that Schumann opposed.
Schumann said he was opposed to Juneteenth’s addition for many reasons, including that it meant that taxpayers had to pay more money for days not worked by county staff.
“It seems like we ask the taxpayer to do more and more and pay more fees,” Schumann said. “And yet, here we are, as a court, voluntarily cutting off those services that we are supposed to be providing.”
Based on official numbers, Schumann said that the county spends roughly $225,000 a day on staff costs, not including the $55,000 needed for holiday pay.
“For the 13 holidays that we have that is roughly (more than) $3 million where there are no county services available to the taxpayer,” Schumann said. “That equates to roughly one cent (or more) on the tax rate.”
Schumann said that there was little, if any, consideration given to the taxpayer about the impact the addition of a new holiday would have.
County Judge David Blackburn disagreed with Schumann on that idea, pointing out that he did heavily consider the cost to the taxpayers when approving the holiday.
“The cost I considered was the cost the auditor’s office placed for the holiday pay, which was $55,000,” Blackburn said. “We have done over 70 budget amendments this year totaling over $6 million. I haven’t done the math on what $55,000 in additional out of pocket cost would calculate to, but it would be point zero, zero something in our total operating budget.”
Commissioner Russell Schneider said that he did agree with Schumann when it comes to the idea that the court should have taken more time to discuss the implementation of the Juneteenth holiday rather than approve it after 30 minutes of conversation.
The implementation of Juneteenth, Schneider said, should have been discussed during a budget hearing where Commissioners would have had more time to maybe find a way to minimize the cost to the county.
The only way that the county can justify adding another holiday, according to Schneider, is if it was to cut costs elsewhere or increase taxes.
Despite his view on implementing the new holiday, Schneider said he didn’t agree with Schumann’s proposition to cut an already existing holiday.
“We have given our employees what we have given them and I respect that and would hate to take anything away,” Schneider said. “I think we could have made it flush but we decided not to. I can’t take a day away that they have been planning on this year.”
Stacey McClinton, with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, echoed Schneider’s point about plans already being made by county employees.
During the meeting, McClinton asked that Commissioners not vote in favor of removing Labor Day this year since it would cause many more problems.
“September 4 is Labor Day and a lot of the schools are closed, and so unfortunately that is where a lot of the parents have already scheduled their vacation and time off,” McClinton said, speaking on behalf of Sheriff Eddy Lange. “(The sheriff) said he opposes this decision and wanted the court to know because we have already had employees approach us and say they schedule their time off around these (holidays).”
Commissioner Bobby Whitson argued against Schumann’s reasoning, pointing out that the decision was already made on the holiday.
Whitson said the county should not take away an existing holiday to make up for one that was recently added.
“We are bickering about something that we passed and you didn’t get what you wanted and now you are whining about it, that is not how this is supposed to work,” Whitson said.
Commissioner Louie Minor said that it was obvious to him, the public and county staff that the move by Schumann was just him being petty.
The issue of Juneteenth, Minor said, would not have been an issue that needed to be added midway through the year if Commissioners had added the holiday sometime since it was introduced in 2021.
“Something was mentioned last week where Commissioner Schumann was blaming the petitioners that wanted to have the inclusion of Juneteenth as a county holiday, he blamed them for putting the court in that position,” Minor said. “It was not their fault, it was the Commissioners Court’s fault for not addressing it two years ago when it was approved as a federal holiday.”