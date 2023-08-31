The Texas Department of Public Safety said all driver license offices across the state will be closed on Friday as the agency updates its driver license system over the Labor Day weekend.
“No driver license services will be available at any of the offices during this closure,” the agency said in a news release. “Offices will reopen to resume normal operations on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, after the Labor Day holiday.
Texans will also not be able to conduct transactions online through the Texas by Texas or Texas.gov applications during the system update, the agency said. Online actions not available Friday through Sunday will include renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility.
The update doesn’t affect law enforcement personnel that use the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunication System.