Primrose Schools, a national system of private preschools, is on schedule to open a new location this spring at 6746 W. Adams Ave., spokesman Madison Stevens said.
Stevens cited how the Temple community’s substantial increase in building permits for local homes played a role in bringing a Primrose School to Bell County.
The increase Stevens alluded to is how the city of Temple had an estimated 2018 population of 80,465 and is expected to reach 100,000 by 2029, according to a recent study by Templeton Demographics. The same study also referenced how nearly 700 new homes were built in Temple in 2018, with projections estimating an additional 700 to 750 new homes will be built annually over the next five to six years. If that trend is maintained, city officials expect Temple will exceed 91,000 residents by 2023.
“To meet this need, Primrose Schools will expand its presence in this community so local families have access to premier early education and care,” Stevens said.
The campus plans to be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Operating partner and franchise owner Jo McLaughlin — who began her career with Primrose Schools as an assistant teacher at Texas’ first location — is bringing the franchise to Temple after opening the Primrose School of Waco at Woodway in May 2019.
“It will serve up to 180 students from infant to pre-kindergarten, and create approximately 30 new jobs once at full capacity,” Stevens said.
McLaughlin has experience working as a lead teacher, officer assistant, director and area director with Primrose Schools before leaving for a role at their corporate office — where she spent 14 years working as a school business consultant and training specialist before transitioning to her current occupation as an operating partner in August 2018.
She has partnered with Pratiksha Rigley and Noel Rigley in her Temple expansion, and the ownership team has 60 years of collective Primrose experience.
McLaughlin firmly believes Primrose Schools’ “curriculum represents the best for young students” and noted how “the culture matched her values and leadership beliefs.”