BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Bruceville-Eddy Municipal Court and Water Department have moved to their new location at 144 Wilcox Drive, across the street from the old location.
“We do have a drive-thru and a drop box for the water department but due to the wet weather recently it is very muddy around that area, so please be careful if you choose to use the window,” the city said in a news release.
The water department is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays with the office closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
The municipal court is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursday. The court hours on Tuesday and Wednesday are from 8 a.m. to noon. The court is closed weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.