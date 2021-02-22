Bell County’s two Texas House members want to get to the bottom of why the state’s power grid operator failed on such a massive scale during last week’s frigid winter storm — and get real solutions in place to prevent a similar situation from occurring again.
“It goes without saying we had a colossal failure of our grid and the ability to manage power in Texas. It’s unacceptable,” state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, told the Telegram on Monday.
The House Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources are scheduled to hold a joint meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday to begin examining the statewide issues with the power grid.
“They are going to be digging in to investigate. I think that’s what we need to do first,” state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said. “Let’s find out what contributed, what are all the problems that continued to this — lack of performance, lack of action, activities, those things. Once we have determined that, then I think we will make some valid, incredible recommendations to go forward to make the changes that are necessary.”
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas operates the decentralized electrical system in the state. The Public Utilities Commission oversees ERCOT. All decisions made by ERCOT and the PUC need to be examined, Buckley said.
Legislators, Shine said, need their investigation to go back to 2011.
In that year, a report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corp. warned state leaders more winterization of the power grid was needed, The Texas Tribune reported. The report was issued after a similar storm froze gas wells and affected coal plants and wind turbines and caused power outages across Texas, according to the Tribune.
Shine said the Legislature needs to dig into those recommendations and see what lawmakers did at the time. Neither Shine nor Buckley were in the Legislature in 2011; Shine was sent back to Austin in 2016 and Buckley was elected in 2018.
“I think there will be a number of things that can be done to preclude us from having this problem again,” the Temple Republican said. “I think we need all of the facts first so we can assemble all that and determine where the failures were.”
Buckley and Shine agreed now is not the time for politics to interfere in fixing the power grid.
“There is lots of political posturing going on, but this is the time to figure out to determine how we are going to operate a grid in Texas and how are we going to hold the power generators accountable to be able to provide the energy we need when we have these extreme weather events,” Buckley said.
“I know you’re going to have a lot of people finger pointing as to why the failures occurred, but let’s solve the problem,” Shine said. “Let’s find out what the failures were.”
On top of that, Buckley said lawmakers need to find a way to protect consumers, many of whom face sky-high power bills. A constituent sent the Salado Republican a copy of her $4,000 electric bill, he said.
“We’ve got to fix that,” Buckley said. “This was not of the consumers’ making. I understand electric prices, if they are variable (rate plans), they are variable for a reason. But this is such a one-off event that we’re going to have a hold harmless in there or something to help these folks get out of this.”
On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders issued two orders that directed energy providers to temporarily stop disconnecting customers over non-payment of their power or water bills and to stop companies from sending invoices or bill estimates to customers, the Tribune reported.
Everything is on the table as lawmakers consider solutions, Shine said.
“They don’t need to be just recommendations once we have all the facts of how the failures occurred,” the Temple legislator said. “It needs to be what actions are going to be taken — not need to be taken, but are going to be taken — to ensure true reliability of our energy for electricity for our constituents across the state.”
Fixing the power grid is yet another priority for the Legislature, Buckley said.
“Job one is to figure that out and figure out how we’re going to provide the oversight and the requirements to make sure that our systems and our backup systems are ready for the next challenge — and that next challenge is coming,” the Salado legislator said.