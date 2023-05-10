Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott discussed his continued disappointment with school choice vouchers as the Texas House Public Education Committee prepared to vote Wednesday on their version of Senate Bill 8 — legislation that would allow parents to take the money that would have funded their children’s learning at a public school and spend it instead on alternative schooling options.
“I think, for me and a lot of my colleagues, one of the largest disappointments is that (Texas Gov. Greg Abbott) is using tactics that are not reflective of leadership,” Ott told the Telegram.
Those maneuvers, he emphasized, have included sending out surveys that are misrepresentative of current Republican leadership at the local level and singling out Republican representatives who voted for an amendment from state Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, which would prohibit funding for alternative schooling options.
“It’s disingenuous to do something like that,” Ott said. “He’s ignoring and trying to get local representatives to ignore their base, and that’s a real problem when a majority of their base is supportive of public schools and opposes vouchers.”
He highlighted several groups who he believes must be treated with respect and dignity.
“There are five that come to my mind: military, first responders, nurses, spiritual leaders, and public educators,” Ott said. “These folks carry the weight of the world and most of them do that, not for the compensation, but because they’re servant hearted and fair minded. They truly care about the service they provide and who they’re providing it to.”
Last February, Abbott promoted school choice during a visit to the Central Texas Christian School in Temple.
“There is no one in the world and no government employee who can love a child the way that any parent loves their child,” Abbott said at the time. “As a result, parents deserve education freedom. Without it, parents are hindered in their ability to help their own children be able to succeed. That must change.”
Although the Texas House’s 80-page version of Senate Bill 8 states that the program would be limited to certain students — such as those with a disability, those who qualify for free or reduced lunch, or those who attended a campus that received a D rating or lower in its accountability rating in the last two years — Ott noted how it would not actually provide a choice for many Texas families.
“Nowhere in that bill does it say that private schools have to take students,” Ott said. “If you set up a system where some institutions can pick and choose their students and one institution has no choice — which we’re perfectly fine with because we’re a public service — then at that point, you’re going to divide society. We would go back in time.”
He urged Abbott and Texas legislators to place their focus on the education system that is already before them, as Texas is ranked 40th in public school funding at $12,649 per student, while the national average is $15,446 per student.
“If there’s an issue or problem, then fix it,” Ott said. “You’re in charge. Fix it. You’re in charge of the curriculum. You’re in charge of all those things. Fund it and fix it. But to bash it and back away … if we treated students or schools within our district that way, we wouldn’t make it a week in a leadership position.”
He stressed how state representatives don’t work for the governor — something he wants them to be reminded of.
“They work for the people who are elected and their districts, and they’re going to have to go home sooner or later,” Ott said. “When you go home and realize that you supported a policy that’s against a clear majority of the people that elected you, that’s going to be problematic.”
Although the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year extended an invitation to Abbott last February for him to visit Temple ISD, the Texas governor did not accept it.
“I had other people reach out to his office and I had representatives reach out to his office, because if you want to talk about things like this then why don’t you come walk around with me? It’s pretty easy,” Ott said. “He’s toured the state (to promote vouchers) and all he’s done is visited private schools and talked to an audience there that would support it. But not public schools. It’s a complete disregard for the profession.”
Many others began to contest Abbott shortly after he announced this as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session.
“Governor Abbott knows Texans abhor private school vouchers,” the Rev. Charles Foster Johnson, founder and executive director of Pastors for Texas Children, said in a statement. “But, his national partisan handlers have told him the only way he advances his own crass national political agenda is to get a voucher plan implemented in Texas. So, he has tied up the entire Legislature this session, at the cost of millions of tax dollars, in his own petty personal political agenda.”
However, there is still an open offer for Abbott or any other representative to visit any school in Temple ISD.
“I am proud of our teachers, our students and our families,” he said. “Anybody that has visited would say the same.”