Temple could soon grow by 40 acres after the first reading of an ordinance was approved by the City Council last week.
The City Council unanimously approved the voluntary annexation of more than 40 acres at its first of two readings on the ordinance during last week’s meeting. The land, which is split into two pieces, borders land that recently was voluntarily annexed into the city.
While the land does not have a specific address yet, it is generally located South of FM 93 and east of Hartrick Bluff Road.
“Voluntary annexations are commonplace as properties prepare for future development, regardless of whether that future development is in the immediate or distant future,” Assistant City Manager David Olson said. “Zoning standards, related to land uses and design, only apply to properties within the city limits. Furthermore, it ensures that every other aspect of future development, such as infrastructure and public safety needs, meets city standards.”
The northern piece of the two properties being annexed contains about 19 acres of land with the southern piece having about 21 acres.
A recently annexed 143-acre plot separates the two pieces of property by more than 2,200 feet. The two plots, owned by Daniel Three Forks Farm, have been rezoned for single family housing.
Temple Planning Director Brian Chandler said the city expects homes to be built on the land.
“No rezoning has been submitted at this point,” Chandler said. “We expect that there would be rezoning perhaps in the next year, but we don’t know that for a fact.”
City officials said work is currently underway to bring water and wastewater services to the area through Little River Basin Wastewater improvements and construction of the Hartrick Bluff Water Line.
The second reading of the annexation will take place during the Council’s next meeting held on June 18.