The Spirit Halloween stores are haunting locations in Temple, Killeen and Harker Heights.
The seasonal retailer, which sells Halloween costumes and décor, recently opened its doors at the three Bell County locations.
The local stores are at the old Dillard’s locations at both Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31 St., and Killeen Mall, 2100 W.S. Young Drive, as well as a store at Market Heights Shopping Center, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
The Temple store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The Killeen Mall and Harker Heights stores also have similar hours.
The location at the Killeen Mall is new because the previous location was at the old Gander Mountain building at 2500 East Central Texas Expressway. The building that used to be Gander Mountain is now occupied by an Overstock furniture store.