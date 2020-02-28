Bell County Motorworks is slated to hold its grand opening celebration Saturday morning, inviting motorcycle enthusiasts up and down Interstate 35 for a number of events.
The new motorcycle dealership — at the site of the old Luby’s, 3925 S. General Bruce Drive — will sell both Indian and Triumph models, and plans to present two motorcycle models that same day.
Triumph’s Rocket 3 TFC and Indian’s 100th Edition Scout will both be brought out for display after Temple Chamber of Commerce, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce assist with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.
“My brands are competitive and affordable, but they’re also premium brands so they didn’t always gain a cultural traction on the other side of the county,” dealership co-owner Jared Foster said. “We’re already seeing gains in walk-in traffic and interest. And on top of that, I wanted it to be on I-35 so we would have access to the larger metro area.”
Foster co-owns the company with his parents, Jim and Linda Foster, who have operated a motorcycle dealership within Temple in the past.
“They first opened Temple Suzuki in 1976 on Adams, so this is sort of a homecoming,” Foster said.
City Councilwoman Susan Long said in August that Temple’s stature as a business-friendly city has been one of the ways the city has been able to draw in businesses such as Bell County Motoworks.
“We offer a very vibrant business environment,” Long said. “We are just very pro-business, and desire to have businesses settle here and become part of the community.”
The grand opening will feature Treno Pizzeria and Bold Republic Brewing Company, while Dapper & Dashin’ Salon and Shop will be set up for haircuts and clean hot shaves.