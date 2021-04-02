Hundreds of new homes and residential units moved closer towards starting construction in Temple this week.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved five ordinances and one resolution during a regular meeting Thursday in support of proposed growth for the western and southern parts of the city.
One resolution approved by the Council was the final plat of the large Blackland Ranch subdivision in South Temple, located at 4501 S. Fifth St. The 73.1 acre subdivision includes 210 lots for residential homes.
Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents the area, said she is very excited for the expansion of the area which will be in the Temple medical district zoning and will need to follow that area’s building standards.
“South Temple has grown so much out South 31st, and now in the southeast quadrant,” Long said. “The things passed (Thursday) at Council are not going to happen tomorrow, but they portent more development.”
The Council needed to approve the subdivision because it required an exception to city ordinance requiring an additional city street on its eastern side.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, said his department was fine with providing the exception because the eastern side of the land borders the Georgetown Railroad, which the city plans to turn into a walking trail.
“There is a trail easement that will connect to the future Georgetown Railroad Trail once that is constructed,” Chandler said. “We have also been in discussions with them for potentially trail heads for the Georgetown Railroad project, either within existing parks for this plan or future lots.”
Voluntary annexation
The Council also approved the voluntary annexation of more than 23.9 acres of road and right of way along a section of Old Highway 95.
Bell County requested the city annex the land, which starts about 4,250 feet north of the intersection of Old Highway 95 and FM 93 and extends to more than two miles south of the intersection. The right of way is necessary for a pending annexation of 229.36 acres of land due to the need for city land to be contiguous.
City officials said the annexation did not involve any privately held property and was only between the city and county.
Council members approved a conditional use permit for a minor vehicle servicing station at the current site of Discount Tire, 721 SW HK Dodgen Loop. The permit was requested to allow the future expansion of the building, since it had previously been built before the city ordinance requiring the permit was passed.
The first reading of three rezonings were approved by the Council, including 24.1 acres in East Temple at 1950 and 1980 E. French Ave.
The two lots were approved to move from agricultural zoning to single family zoning to allow the owner to combine it with another lot they own. City officials said the owner plans on building detached single family homes on the site, which will cover a combined 48 acres.
A 22.1 acre tract in West Temple was rezoned from commercial zoning in two pieces, with more than 18.1 acres being set aside for multifamily housing and four acres to be used as planned commercial development at Kegley Road and West Adams Avenue.
The multifamily housing section of the plat is expected to see 208 units of townhomes built along with space on the eastern section of the land set aside for an expansion of the Pepper Creek walking trail.
Truck stop, travel center
The Council passed the rezoning of a more than 45-acre tract in Southeast Temple, from agricultural to planned development general retail with approval for the future construction of a truck stop and travel center at 2404 E. State Highway 36.
The owner of the property is getting the land rezoned as a condition of selling the land, 15 acres of which will be used for the truck stop.
Long said that while she knows the area is a good place for a truck stop, she is worried about the current lack of sewer lines at the lot. She said she doesn’t want the city being forced to construct sewer lines for the business if the business doesn’t want to spend the money for the lines or a septic system.
“It is not a bad location for a truck stop, it is a confluence of two major roads,” Long said. “But they don’t have a sewer line, so when they come in for platting all that has to be dealt with.”