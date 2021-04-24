Texas reopened its economy in March, and people packed restaurants and stores. A month later, however, many businesses are struggling to operate at full capacity because they can’t find needed employees.
“All businesses are struggling right now to find workers, but the hardest hit is the small business community,” said Ursula McNab, a business services specialist with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
“It’s hard for small businesses to be competitive with increased unemployment benefits people are receiving because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “If you do the math, people on unemployment are making about $9.25 an hour or more. It’s hard for small businesses — especially the food industry — to compete.”
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, 10,326 Bell County residents were receiving unemployment benefits as of April 16.
While most area businesses are struggling to maintain regular hours, some — such as Starbucks in Harker Heights — have had to make changes, McNab said. For a while, the Starbucks wasn’t opening until 3 p.m. because it couldn’t find employees to work the lucrative morning coffee shift. A spokesman at the restaurant Friday said the business was back to regular hours, but was only providing drive-through service.
While most Temple businesses are open regular hours, many are paying extensive overtime and working short-handed.
Artco-Bell, a school furniture manufacturer in Temple, is one of the businesses with staff stretched thin.
“Our peak season is March through August, and we normally hire quite a few seasonal employees,” said Melissa Llanas of Artco-Bell’s human resources department. “This year we’ve had very few applicants.”
The company continues to operate all three shifts, but many of the employees are working overtime to fulfill furniture orders.
Temple Independent School District is trying to fill bus driver and substitute teacher positions, but right now the teaching staff is full.
“We are having trouble finding bus drivers,” David McCauley, TISD’s senior director of staffing, said. “We’re good with teachers right now, but filling teaching positions for next year may be a different story.”
The story is quite different at Copperas Cove ISD, McNab said.
“Workforce Solutions helped Cove with a virtual job fair,” she said. “They had 200 positions to fill and only had 25 candidates attend the fair.”
McNab said Workforce Solutions is supporting the food industry by holding a hiring event May 7 in conjunction with Temple’s First Friday event. The job fair will run 5:30-7:30 p.m. in downtown’s Santa Fe Plaza. McNab hopes about 10 businesses will be represented, but she is more than a little concerned.
“Small food establishments are very short-handed,” she said. “They may not have enough employees to stay open and be represented at the job fair at the same time.”
Another short-handed business straining to maintain regular hours is the Liberty Food Mart and Dickey’s BBQ Pit on far West Adams Avenue.
Awnan Elahi, the manager on duty Friday, said he is receiving just one or two employee applications a month right now.
“Usually, we get 10 to 15 applications every month,” he said. “At least we did before COVID.”
Elahi said Liberty/Dickey’s workers stay “maxed out” on hours they can work per week.
In November, Texas reinstated a mandate that unemployment recipients have to prove they’re searching for jobs. The number of job searches each person must show has to do with the working conditions in their county and is set by one of 28 workforce boards in the state. Unemployment recipients residing in Bell County must show proof of at least three job searches per week.
Workforce Solutions around the state have computer centers to help in job searches.
“For those who don’t have access to a computer or devices, we have our centers open, and they can utilize our computers,” McNab said.
Central Texas businesses are hardly alone in their search for a full workforce — small restaurants, retailers and manufacturers across Texas also are struggling to bring in workers.
Rick Lopez, vice president of operations at Henry’s Puffy Tacos in San Antonio, said there have been lines of people out the door waiting to order, and he has had to decline large parties because the business is so short-handed.
“We’ve even called past employees,” he said. “But no one’s really wanting to come to work.”
Lopez said many people he has talked to about working at the restaurant are choosing to stay on unemployment.