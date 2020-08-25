The nomination of a local company to a state program may help Temple see a more than $10 million investment in local projects.
Temple-based McLane Co. Inc. was nominated Thursday for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program by the Temple City Council with a unanimous resolution. The nomination is to help secure incentives for the company, which plans to invest millions of dollars in local projects.
McLane Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Frankenberger said the company was happy to be able to continue its investment in the community.
“We are pleased that City Council nominated us for this state-funded program,” Frankenberger said in a statement. “Temple has meant so much to McLane since it first established the McLane Southwest distribution center in the city.”
The program is part of the Texas Enterprise Zone Act that aims to indentify distressed areas and provide both local and state incentives to help encourage development in these locations.
Companies, such as McLane, need to be nominated by a local city to participate in the program along with following other state criteria to be eligible. At least 35 percent of those hired for the new jobs must be a resident of a local enterprise zone, a veteran or a disadvantaged individual, according to the state criteria.
The investment by the company will help expand its operations in Temple as well as add 10 full-time positions locally.
Infrastructure improvements planned by the company include the construction of an innovation center at its south campus, and the rebuilding of an ammonia plant. The replacement of equipment at the company’s southwest distribution center, and expansion of its e-commerce space are also included.
Frankenberger said McLane Co. won’t comment about specific initiatives right now, but the company expects to start funding the projects later this year.
City Councilwoman Susan Long said she was happy to have McLane Co. continue to invest in the city, and wanted to support the company with the nomination.
“We are very proud that the company is here and we are very proud to support the company,” Long said. “The investment into the enterprise zone is extremely important to Temple.”