Characters from Dr. Seuss, Charlotte’s Web and other children’s story books could soon greet visitors to one of Temple’s tiniest parks.
Storybook Grove, a patch of a park nestled along Barton Avenue just north of Temple Public Library, is expected to get a green light for construction this summer by Temple City Council.
The park, part of a massive “Spaces & Places” capital improvement project, is one of several recreational areas that could receive funding in the fiscal 2024 city budget. The budget — a multi-year business plan — is in Council’s hands, Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said.
Storybook Grove has been on the back burner for years, and if it is funded during fiscal 2024, the book-character themed park will serve as an outdoor reading area for children and library programs, plus serve as a very small city park.
The trail through Storybook Grove would include functional statues of popular children’s characters from Charlotte’s Web, Very Hungry Caterpillar, Winnie the Pooh, Curious George, James and the Giant Peach, Where the Wild Things Are and Dr. Seuss books.
The property is home to massive oak trees and open spaces, as well as a small parking area. Storybook Grove could be a starting point for a Temple Art Walk that would take pedestrians on a tour of downtown’s art projects.
This round of park funding would be big news for Temple’s park gems — tiny little recreation areas tucked away in neighborhoods. All of the parks up for funding are established with the exception of Storybook Grove.
Tiny pocket parks such as Colquitt Park off Hickory Road and secluded Nettles Park in the city’s Garden District neighborhood could get significant changes during the next fiscal year. These parks are among Temple’s smallest, but both are popular places for families with young kids.
“I love Colquitt Park,” Myers said. “As a mother, I love the fact that it has a fence around it. The park butts up against busy Hickory, and the fence adds a layer of safety.”
Myers said big changes would come to Nettles, commonly known as “secret park.”
“We want to capitalize on the ‘secret’ moniker and create an English Secret Garden,” she said. “Of course, it will still be Nettles Park, but we would like to model it after a formal English garden.”
An improved Nettles Park would feature privacy fencing, a hedge wall, a maze-like hedge feature and a play lawn,” she said. Crepe myrtle trees would be used along park boundaries.
Other parks and recreation projects expected to receive upgrades in 2024 include West Temple Community Park, Von Rosenberg Park, Miller Springs Nature Center, Gober Recreation Center and Walker Park.
Von Rosenberg Park, located on Tarver Drive, will get a covered basketball court, trails, an irrigation system and additional trees, Myers said. A new pavilion, restrooms, a walking trail with exercise equipment and an irrigation system would be added to Walker Park.
Playground equipment at tiny Colquitt Park would be replaced, and Gober Party House would see a new pavilion and play area.
A rebuilt boardwalk and scenic overlook would be built at Miller Springs Nature Center. Design work for the project is being completed this year.
In addition to the park projects, the proposed budget creates a Parks and Recreation maintenance program, Myers said.
“The plan is to add $250,000 to the program every year until it reaches $1.5 million,” she said. “This fund would be used for repairs and replacement of items such as a picnic shelter or part of a splash pad. It would give us a maintenance fund outside of our bond program.”