Five Morgan’s Point Resort residents were elected to the City Council.
Residents elected to Morgan’s Point Resort council, Salado aldermen board
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Norris plans return to Belton as Bell County Comic Con guest
- Tuesday Morning to close all stores, including Temple location
- 2 injured in Temple partial structure collapse
- Fort Worth motorist killed in collision near Rockdale
- Juror excused from Marks capital murder trial during closed hearing
- Witness: Marks confessed to 2019 slaying; judge to rule on testimony before jury
- Temple man indicted on two felony charges, including assaulting an officer
- Second Temple home invasion reported
- Temple teenager charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Enhanced videos shown at Marks capital murder trial