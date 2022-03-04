Central Texas retailers are dropping Russian products and favoring some Ukrainian-produced items instead after the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.
Russian vodka seems to be taking the biggest hit, as some local retailers are discontinuing sales.
The Point Liquor No. 3 store at 2001 W. Adams Ave., said they do not carry any Russian vodkas any more.
“We have a lot from Texas, some from France and even some from Ukraine,” co-manager Kelly Mundell said.
Houston-based Specs Wine, Liquors and Fine Foods, which has a Temple store at 3550 S. General Bruce Drive, is not accepting delivery of any Russian vodkas in their store, a manager said.
“We’ve received emails all weekend updating us on it,” Assistant Store Manager Katy Evans said. “We have about 30 or 40 Russian vodkas that we were selling.”
She added that her store did not receive any indication to stop selling inventory already at the store but no new shipments would be accepted.
“Our receiver is sending back any new Russian product we get,” Evans said.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott asked Texas businesses to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves as a way to show support for Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade the neighboring country, once part of the former Soviet Union.
“I’ve asked members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and other Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves,” the governor said in a Twitter post.
Temple-based Emporium Packaging and Spice Co. doesn’t sell any Russian-made products, but produces a “Russian Blend” spice mix as part of its offerings. The mix, advertised as ‘warm and spicy-sweet,” is intended for burgers, lamb, meatloaf and pulled pork.
Company president Johnny Walker said the company considered a name change but decided against it.
“We talked about it. If it was called a Putin blend, we’d change the name,” Walker said. “But we decided against that. There are probably a lot of Russians out there that don’t support all the craziness going on over there.”
Walker said the company donated to the Red Cross relief efforts for Ukraine.