The Belton Independent School District moved forward in its preparations for facility improvements on Monday when trustees approved the hiring of a construction manager at-risk for three 2022 bond projects — a hire who will begin working with architects in exploring designs.
These projects include Belton High School additions and renovations, Southwest Elementary additions, and Lake Belton Middle School additions.
“After consulting with peer fast-growth districts, industry experts and BISD legal counsel, we believe it is in the best interest of the district to involve a general contractor in the design process for the additions and renovations,” Mike Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, said in a staff report. “The benefits of having a contractor involved in the design process include identifying construction considerations in the design process, bringing system expertise to the design team, estimating construction costs more accurately and expediting the timeline in the design process.”
Belton ISD received submissions from three construction managers on Sept. 8.
“After going through an evaluation process for the request for proposals that were submitted, our evaluators came up with a score, and tonight we stand here to recommend CORE Construction as the manager for the three projects,” Morgan said during the meeting on Monday.
Last month, the Belton ISD school board approved the hiring of two companies for architectural services for 2022 bond-funded projects.
“O’Connell Robertson will work on additions and renovations at Belton High School and the Fine Arts expansion at Lake Belton Middle School,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. “PBK Architects will work on the addition at Southwest Elementary.”
During the meeting on Monday, Gabi Niño, Belton ISD’s executive director of elementary school leadership, discussed how campus improvement funds have benefited the district.
Trustees earmarked this financing for Belton ISD schools for the first time last year.
“In the 2021-22 school year, you all approved $100,000 to be devoted to supporting campuses with unique improvement efforts beyond what their local budgets would cover, and it was a seed of dollars to help them really start dreaming and innovating together,” Niño said.
Seven campuses engaged in this process this last school year: Belton Early Childhood School, Southwest Elementary, High Point Elementary, Sparta Elementary, Miller Heights Elementary, Belton Middle School and South Belton Middle School.
“It was very open ended but as we reflect on the process we see that some themes started to emerge with the efforts that they were getting started on their campuses,” Niño said.
These themes spanned from technology innovation to learning space transformation to academic enhancement.
“We had two campuses that considered the spaces they had on their campuses and invested in some transformation to create some new learning spaces for their students and staff,” Niño said. “High Point Elementary took what was previously their science labs and converted them into a STEAM learning center where they provide professional learning and students get to come and have some different integrated learning experiences in that space. The goal is not for the steam experiences to just happen in the lab but really a place of inspiration and getting them to try out some new things in their spaces.”
A similar learning space transformation also happened at Sparta Elementary where Julee Manley, the principal, just began her 10th year as principal.
“That foyer area has always bothered me because it’s this bright beautiful large opening space that was underutilized,” she said. “We ask students all the time to show their work but you need space to show your work when you’re working collaboratively. So we turned our foyer that was pretty outdated and purchased large portable easels, a large whiteboard, whiteboard tables and flexible seating.”
The space has since become known as Saber Cat Alley.
“It offers a really unique learning space and if you come to Sparta you will see individual classes, combined grade levels, and small groups working out there,” Manley said. “Teachers sign up for it and it has inspired curiosity and innovation and our staff loves it.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said the district hopes to begin providing more Campus Improvement Fund updates moving forward.