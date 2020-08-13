BELTON — Susan Jones was done pushing off a decision.
Jones, a member of the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County board of directors, was ready to issue a response letter to state Rep. Hugh Shine. The Temple Republican accused the appraisal district of not following a law requiring it to provide evidence justifying a proposed appraisal increase to property owners within 14 days.
“I don’t want to keep kicking this can down the road. I want to deal with it,” said Jones, who is the Killeen school board appointee to the board. “The sooner we can do this, the better.”
The Tax Appraisal District board of directors — in a 5-0 decision Thursday afternoon, with chairman Royce Matkin and Barry Harper absent — approved a letter responding to Shine. The letter was not immediately provided to the Telegram.
Part of why Jones wanted to send the letter to Shine rather than delay it again — like they did at their Aug. 5 meeting — was that the board agreed there are some legal questions that must be answered.
“I thought the most significant issue that we were trying to address hinged on the definition and understanding of the (property tax) code,” said board member Skip Carruth, who was appointed by the Temple City Council.
Carruth said he did not see the 14-day evidence law as cut and dry as Shine does. Over time, he said, the intent of the law has become unclear.
“So at some point there is going to be a case that comes up and you’re going to have to determine the intent,” Carruth said.
Matthew Tepper, the district’s attorney, said the only way to get at the heart of the issue Carruth brought up is to seek an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s office. The board of directors, though, cannot ask for the opinion, the attorney said.
That, he said, can only happen through three ways: Shine forms a committee in the Legislature and asks for one, Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols seeks an opinion or Bell County Auditor Tina Entrop seeks it.
“The whole point here is, in my opinion, to get Mr. Shine to seriously consider forming that committee so we have an attorney general’s opinion — and the sooner we can get this to him, the better off we might be, in my opinion,” Jones said.
Board member Howard “Scot” Arey pointed out that they have a legislator shining a light on a problem of which the appraisal district is not entirely sure of the magnitude. Arey, who was appointed by the Bell County Commissioners Court, said they need to get a better idea of how large this problem is.
“I think we have more facts to get down to,” he said.
Last week, Tepper said 38 homeowners did not receive their evidence packet 14 days before their scheduled Appraisal Review Board hearing.
“As for whether this is 38 cases or thousands of cases, this has been publicized, this has been talked about,” said Jared Bryan, the vice chairman of the board who was appointed by smaller taxing entities. “I have a hard time believing that if there were thousands of cases where this happened we wouldn’t have some kind of additional correspondence or homeowners telling us this happened to them — that hasn’t happened.”
Jones agreed with Arey. She said the district needs to address whether they are following the law and find out how many taxpayers have been affected.
“Perhaps we need to look at an audit if that is a concern and that is an independent audit (with) data that is presented to us as a board in an unbiased presentation — not from the staff members of the Tax Appraisal District, but an independent auditor we hire to do that,” she said.