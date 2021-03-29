The Bell County Commissioners Court honored 10 current and former employees Monday who served during the Vietnam War.
The veterans were presented with both the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration pin and Bell County Veteran Office Certificate of Appreciation for their service. The recognitions were presented to both living veterans and to the families of veterans who fought in the war and are now deceased.
March 29 of each year is honored as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, honoring both those living and dead who served in the military during the war.
Those being honored this year included Precinct 4 commissioner John Driver and Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Six of the 10 being honored this year were present at the meeting, with the remaining four to receive the proclamations and pin at a later time.