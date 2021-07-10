Sales of red insulated plastic sleeves to keep drinks cold are supporting the Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
The Sleeves for Support program, which started June 7, provides proceeds from the sale of the sleeves at local McDonald’s restaurants to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, according to a news release.
The sleeves, which hold 30-ounce cups from McDonald’s, sell for $5 while supplies last.
“We’re excited to work with our partners at Coca-Cola to provide another option for our customers to support RMHC while enjoying their McDonald’s favorites,” said local McDonald’s owner/operator Becki Benton Russell in a news release.
In addition, local McDonald’s restaurants give back through the Round-Up for RMHC program, where patrons can round their order up to the nearest dollar; through the Penny Per Happy Meal initiative, where a portion of every Happy Meal sold benefits the charity; and through RMHC Donation Boxes, where customers can drop their spare change, according to the release.
Last year, over $280,000 was raised locally through these campaigns, and directly contributed to RMHC.
“The Sleeves for Support campaign is one of many ways McDonald’s and its customers lend their support to RMHC,” Carolyn Schwarz, RMHC CTX Chief Executive Officer, said. “McDonald’s was the founding mission partner of our charity when the first Ronald McDonald House opened 47 years ago, and the local McDonald’s team has always been an integral part of helping us fulfill our mission to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.”
