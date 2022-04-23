Dunkin’ doughnuts are coming soon to West Temple.
A new store is now under construction at 7451 W. Adams Ave., next door to the Westfield Market shopping center. An opening date has not been announced.
A building permit for the new restaurant was filed with the city of Temple in November 2021, officials said. A Dunkin’ sign was posted on the site months ago, but the company would not confirm a Temple location at the time, the Telegram reported.
The Temple Dunkin’ will join the company’s four other Bell County locations in Killeen, Fort Hood and Harker Heights.
The Canton, Mass., company, founded in 1950, describes itself as the world’s leading baked goods and coffee chain. The company has more than 11,300 Dunkin’ restaurants worldwide, including 8,500 locations in 41 states.
The Temple restaurant will feature a drive-through lane, on-the-go mobile ordering, free wifi and dine-in options.
Dunkin’ previously sought a location in Temple for a restaurant, the Telegram reported.
In 2012, a Houston-based franchise owner was scouting locations in Temple, including sites near Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Temple and Temple Mall, according to Telegram archives.
Dunkin’ sales exceeded $9.23 billion in 2019, the company reported.