BELTON — The first-ever U.S. National Cinema Day was held this past weekend at movie theaters across the country — including Bell County — participating in $3 tickets, no matter the movie or format.
The movie-going experience had drastically changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. The first battle was regaining consumer trust in getting back into the theaters after public health and safety concerns of being in an enclosed environment for more than an hour. The new battle is reminding audiences that although living room couches are comfortable and they can stream the next blockbuster in 45 days or less on Disney+ and HBO Max platforms, watching a film in a theater is an experiential event unlike anything that can be manufactured at home.
For local theaters, this battle comes tenfold.
“Streaming has taken over and this is an opportunity for (movie theaters) to remind audiences how great we are and get back to the normalcy of what once was” Maria Gomez, manager of the Grand Avenue Theater in Belton, said.
Opened in 2012 by a group of individuals wanting to satisfy a need in the community, the Grand Avenue Theater is proud to be a quality place to enjoy a night out with friends and family, she said. Since the movie theater already looks for new ways to engage with the community through events such as National Night Out and Movies in the Park, volunteering to participate in National Cinema Day was a no-brainer especially during the dog days of the movie release schedule after the summer blockbusters are released and prior to the holiday season.
“I honestly think (National Cinema Day) benefits all movie theaters,” Gomez said. “This couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Movie theaters have been trying their own ways of promoting guest retention. For example, last month Regal Cinemas offered its loyalty members a gift for every visit. These gifts shuffled between hot dogs, nachos, drinks, popcorn and an extra movie ticket for a friend.
Local theaters such as the historic Beltonian Theater rely on year-round affordable pricing, nostalgia and interactive entertainment to keep business booming. Founded back in 1922, the Beltonian in downtown Belton serves the community by solely playing classic films. The inside of the theater seemingly winds the clock back several decades to a simpler time.
“When I purchased the theater, it was my intention to show classic movies, and be flexible and responsible to the heart of the community” Zechariah Baker, owner of the Beltonian, said after reflecting on the theater celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
After the success of National Cinema Day in Europe, the National Association of Theater Owners brought the concept to America, providing $3 movie tickets for any movie in any format, for one day only.
“It was an easy call to make this a fun weekend for movie-goers,” Baker said. “We want to keep the audience engaged.”
The reason movie theaters can afford to take this one-day low price is two-fold. On one hand, theaters get most of their profit through concessions as they only share a percentage of ticket sales with the movie studios. On the other hand, this social experiment is an investment and for local theaters every new face that walks through the door means a lot.
“I’ve definitely had some guests come in today that have never been here before, and as a small theater, that’s the name of the game,” Baker said. “Nine times out of ten if we can get a guest here and show them what we’re about … they’ll definitely try to come back.”
In tough economic times, an affordable get-away in a safe, friendly and comforting environment is certainly welcome. Visitors from the Grand Avenue Theater and the Beltonian all had something in common: a great time.
Anthony and Carolyn Harding, regular patrons of the Beltonian, were enjoying their weekly night out and claimed National Cinema Day really had no impact on their decision to spend their night at the movies.
“This is an every weekend thing for us,” Anthony Harding said. “It is all about the experience, and we love it.”