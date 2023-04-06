Cameron native and longtime Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr. was awarded Thursday with the prestigious Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Founders Award.
The honor is presented annually to a distinguished individual who has made outstanding contributions of time, talent and leadership to the Children’s Miracle Network.
“Children are magic,” McLane said, standing at the facility bearing his name — the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple. “The joy of seeing this hospital and the impact it has had is just immeasurable. It’s so important to help someone who is just starting their life.”
The Founders Award was named in honor of four Children’s Miracle Network founders — Marie Osmond, John Schneider, Mick Shannon and Joseph Lake.
Teri Nestel, president and CEO of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, praised McLane for his work with the organization and for his fundraising efforts.
“Mr. McLane caught the vision of our organization many years ago, and since then he’s expanded our partnerships and helped raise more than $100 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” Nestel said.
“As a founding member of our board of governors years ago and as an advocate for children’s health still today, we are honored to present him with this award,” she said.
Pete McCanna, chief executive officer of Baylor Scott & White Health, said McLane continues to make his mark on Texas and the healthcare industry with his generosity.
“His passion for helping children and their families has made a huge impact,” McCanna said. “At BSW McLane Children’s hospital and clinics, families throughout Central Texas will benefit from his generosity for decades to come.”
The Temple children’s hospital is named in honor of McLane, his wife Elizabeth and other family members in appreciation for a generous gift. He worked to bring specialized pediatric care to the Temple area and was deeply involved in establishing the free-standing hospital and clinic.
Since its opening in 2011, the children’s hospital has cared for tens of thousands of children and has been designated as the only Level II pediatric trauma center between Dallas and Austin. The medical center also has a Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, the highest designation for premature infant care.
“I’ve heard several parents say if they had not had a children’s hospital in Temple, their child probably would not have made it to Dallas or Houston for treatment,” McLane said. “Our hospital saved their life, and that fires me up.”