One in a series on Sunshine Week.
BELTON — Good government is transparent.
That is how the city of Belton views it. And it certainly shows it, too.
The county seat is responsive to open records requests from the Telegram. It can be something as simple as a department head’s salary — such as when the Telegram asked for a former finance director’s pay — to the details about public safety — such as when the Telegram requested information on the number of first responder vehicles hit on Interstates 35 and 14.
“Transparency is important at all levels of government, and the city of Belton is no different,” City Clerk Amy Casey said. “We believe that transparency allows our citizens to clearly see how we, as stewards of their tax dollars, are spending those funds. It provides citizens the ability to hold their elected and appointed government officials accountable.”
Not only that, Casey — who handles all open records requests for Belton — pointed out it speaks to a larger goal.
“Belton prides itself on its customer service. Our customer service pledge is posted at all of our facilities,” she said. “Responsiveness to requests for records falls under the umbrella of providing good customer service.”
Beyond being responsive to open records requests, Belton posts many of its documents online.
One of those examples that city spokesman Paul Romer previously pointed to is the Belton City Council packet, which sometimes contains hundreds of pages of information. Romer said the packets, which are online days before the Council meets, tell the story of how decisions are made in Belton.
Another example of that is the city being forthcoming with Council member candidate filings. Some area cities require an open records request be filed to get that document. Belton, though, emails the document — which states it will be distributed to news organizations — to reporters to help with their election coverage.
Although most of the Telegram’s records requests are fulfilled, there have been instances in the past when that was not the case.
One was in 2019 when a Belton Police officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident that happened while he was parked on the shoulder of I-35 in late December 2018. The Telegram submitted an open records request at the time that the city said it fulfilled within 24 hours by determining there was not a record related to the accident.
The Telegram may not have received the information it wanted through that request, the point still stands: Belton still responded to it.
“Responsiveness to requests for records is part of good government,” Casey said. “Belton tries to provide records as quickly as possible while still ensuring that the information requested is not exempted from disclosure.”
The Texas Public Information Act, created by the Legislature in 1973, allows local governments to withhold some information from being released. It also details what information can immediately be released.
Often local governments are unsure of what information can be released so they will seek an opinion from the attorney general’s office.
“Once the AG’s office provides an opinion, we promptly produce the records that have been cleared for release,” Casey said. “Belton provides what we believe to be a fair and open government, and we believe that is the definition of good government.”