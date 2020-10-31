Villabella Cremation Gardens, 5132 Heidenheimer Road, markets itself as an inexpensive alternative to traditional cemeteries through graves marked with plants rather than traditional headstones.
New cemetery and garden opens near Heidenheimer
Plants replace traditional headstones
Dava Villafranca, a more than a decade-long veteran of the funeral business, is now working to bring more eyes to her cremation site after a year of planting and construction. The Villabella Cremation Gardens, 5132 Heidenheimer Road, aims to be an inexpensive alternative to traditional cemeteries through graves marked with plants rather than traditional headstones.
Villafranca said traditional cemeteries, especially those privately held, can fall into disuse over the years. She and her daughters wanted to create a place where death could help bring new life.
“The cremated remains go right into the dirt and then become a part of the trees and the flowers, and everything that is alive out there,” Villafranca said. “It is very soothing because it is out in the country and you can hear for miles, with the birds.”
The garden currently sits on 15 acres of former farmland, with only a portion currently being used and the remainder continuing to have corn grown on it.
While the garden’s space has not extended too far yet, Villafranca said she has already started marking off areas for current and future sections. With a daughter currently in the military, she said, one of the planned areas is a veterans section that will mainly feature shrubs instead of the trees and flowers seen elsewhere for a more military feel.
Another feature, which is currently under construction, will be a small pond where those interested in a water scattering can choose to be buried.
Villafranca said in her years in the funeral business she has seen many families who were unable to afford peaceful and beautiful places for their loved ones. This is why the cost of burials at the garden is only $500 per internment compared to the thousands it can cost for traditional burials.
Plots in the garden will allow for unlimited number of people — as well as their pets — to be buried together, with some plots able to house generations.
“(We) are just creating this oasis for people to come out and celebrating their loved ones,” Villafranca said. “And if you buy a plot yourself you can decide what to plant in it and you can work the dirt.”
When the garden is filled out in coming years, Villafranca said she envisions it being a place where not only those of the deceased can come but also those hoping to enjoy nature.
Customer Krista Liebengood said that while she was currently only 34, she and her husband decided to move forward with purchasing a plot of land in the garden now.
Liebengood said she knows that she will get cremated, but had thought about having her ashes spread on a beach or in the ocean. Now, as someone who admits to not having a green thumb, Liebengood said she enjoys the idea of growing into a tree.
“About six months ago, I purchased enough (space) for my family, because maybe later on my family would like to join us and they are more than welcome to have their ashes out there with us,” Liebengood said. “I figured I would be so close to home and (my family) would have some sort of remembrance of me behind.”