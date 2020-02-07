TROY — The Elm Creek Water Supply Corp. has issued a boil water notice to some customers in Troy after a water leak was reported on West Big Elm Road.
The boil notice affects customers in the affected area, beginning at the intersection of McLennan Road and West Big Elm Road proceeding west to the end of West Big Elm.
This boil water notice does not include residents who receive water service from the city of Troy.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact the Elm Creek Water Supply Office at 254-853-3838.
If a customer wishes to reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they may call 512-239-4691.