Many needed projects in Temple will soon be funded after the City Council approved more than $100.19 million in certificates of obligation bonds.
The bonds will go towards projects funded by the city and the Temple Reinvestment Zone No. 1, with most of the money to be paid back over the next 10 to 25 years.
Dan Wegmiller, managing director of Specialized Public Finance Inc., worked with municipal leaders on the issuance and said that bonds put out by the city continued to be highly valued. This year the Standard & Poor’s rating service gave Temple a AA rating, one of its highest based on the city’s very strong capacity to meet its financial commitments.
Officials said that this year there were more orders for Temple bonds than what the city had to offer.
“I think quality investment is what people saw here,” Wegmiller said. “They trusted the name Temple and what you have done here in the past on issues.”
Wegmiller did note that interest rates charged on bonds have started to rise in recent months above what was seen during parts of the past few years.
The city’s first series of 2022 A bonds, which will be paid back over 20 years, saw an interest rate of 3.622%.
Series 2022 B and 2022 C bonds issued by the city, both for 25 years, had interest rates of 3.845% and 4.938%, respectively.
Despite increased rates, Wegmiller said he still thought the interest rates were at a good level for the city.
“We have had a bit of a luxury of rates trending down for such a long period of time,” Wegmiller said. “If you look at history, we are still at all-time lows but it is hard to stay at that 1 and 2% like we saw. These are still really aggressive rates and are reflective of the quality of Temple.”
A large portion of the certificates of obligation — $28 million — will go towards funding needed transportation and connectivity projects.
The largest project funded by this portion of the funds is $9.75 million for the improvement of Kegley Road, which stretches to Interstate 35 south of West Adams Avenue. The money will go towards phases three and four of the reconstruction project.
Also included was $4.5 million for the preservation and reconstruction of local roads throughout the city.
Other projects funded by this money will include a portion of the Outer Loop West road project, the Poison Oak Road expansion, work on South Pea Ridge Road and a grant match for the Georgetown Railroad trail project.
The certificates of obligation also designate more than $12.4 million for needed public safety projects.
One of the key projects to be funded with this money is the $3.55 million expansion of the Temple Animal Shelter, 602 Mama Dog Circle.
Money will also go towards a new, $2.77 million fire training skills pad and a $1.9 million simulation shoot house for the Temple Police Department.
Funds to replace fire trucks and add fire station alert systems are also included.
The city will also spend $3.28 million for facility improvements, including the purchase of new roofs for some buildings.
A large portion of the money — $43.5 million — will go towards the Temple Reinvestment Zone No. 1.
The reinvestment zone is expected to use the money to fund various infrastructure projects such as the expansion of the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
At the meeting, city officials did emphasize that Temple does try to be conservative in how much debt it issues to make sure it will not have problems in the future.
Traci Barnard, director of finance, said that she and the city look very carefully at the estimated growth in the city.
“When we look at our capacity for these bonds, in the earlier years we forecast growth at what we think it is going to be,” Barnard said. “But when we get further out, we are conservative in that estimate of growth.”
Mayor Tim Davis said this policy of always being fiscally conservative has helped the city’s certificates of obligation be so desired.
“The city of Temple has always been very conservative in our budgeting and our debt planning,” Davis said. “That has served us well and has ended up with (us having) a AA rating.”