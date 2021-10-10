The Temple College Alumni and Friends Association will present a free webinar Oct. 28 titled “What Does a Resume Look Like in 2021 and Doing a Virtual Interview.”
The webinar will be presented by Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, according to a news release.
Tincher-Ladner will offer tips for preparing the perfect resume, whether you are a current student or recent college graduate, the release said. She also will talk about the world of high-tech recruiting, finding your brand, interviewing and everything needed to know to kick start your career.
The webinar is open to the public.
To register, visit foundation.templejc.edu/alumni/events/.