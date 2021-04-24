A local entertainment venue is hoping to garner a little more of your Spare Time.
The bowling, laser tag and arcade games venue has opened an expanded number of options, including batting cages, go-karts and ropes courses for varying ages in a new area called Shaker’s Backyard.
Along with that are some free games, from corn holing, Jenga, chess, checkers and ping pong outdoors to popular board games and cards that can be played inside the new Shaker’s Smoke Haus.
“All the yard games are free,” Daniel Mueller, Spare Time general manager, said during a tour of the new facilities. Most of the paid activities are done so based on time.
For example, access to the ropes course is done in time blocks of 10 a.m to 4 p.m., 2-8 p.m. and 6 p.m. to close.
Spare Time worker Robert Marcum gave a quick run-through on the course, later saying he’d added some blisters from doing so.
There’s a course for taller people and another for “Sky Tykes,” where parents will be attending with their children, Mueller said. If the tykes get stuck on the zip line, parents can push or pull them through, he said.
“Our biggest interest is safety,” he said. “We err on the side of safety.”
For that reason, some of the activities such as the go-karts will shut down when it is raining. They also have buttons to stop the karts when someone spins out on the tight turns or is otherwise encumbered.
The track allows up to 12 people to race together on electric karts for the 10-minute time period.
There are two regulation beach volleyball courts for which leagues are forming, with a fee for the court rental. With lights, people may play until midnight on weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekends, Mueller said.
Mueller mentioned there are outdoor heaters for cool days and that they are working on misters to provide some cooling efforts for when the summer warmth arrives.
The Smoke Haus offers a completely different menu from the previous Spare Time offerings and is available for rental.
Spare Time is at 5434 205 Loop, off West Adams Avenue in Temple.