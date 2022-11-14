BELTON — The Bell County Election Board will meet Friday to canvas the results of last week’s general election, local election officials said Monday.
Election Administrator Desi Roberts briefed the county’s Commissioners Court during their regular meeting about how the election went and what the next steps for the department were. These next steps include the canvassing of the vote, which will take place at 2 p.m. Friday in the County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Roberts told officials that voting this year went smoothly overall despite issues on Election Day.
Voting machines at eight polling locations throughout the county were slow to update their software Tuesday due to an inability to synchronize with the central computer. Officials said this was caused by the Daylight Saving time change on the prior Sunday.
This delay caused county officials to extend voting for one hour, until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
“I made the decision that I was not going to open the laggers — those eight sites — at all until we could solve the check-in issue that we had,” Roberts said. “Bear in mind that no voting could take place until (people) checked in.”
Roberts said that once the issue was identified, officials were quick to react and he contacted the Texas Secretary of State’s office for advice.
County Attorney Jim Nichols petitioned 146th District Court Judge Jack Jones to issue an order that polls remain open at 1:30 p.m.
Roberts said that the election department’s quick response helped address the issue before other entities could make the request.
“Normally, this would have been a request from the candidates or interest groups,” Roberts said. “That didn’t come because we proactively reached out and decided to make that call.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said that, despite the problems on Election Day, he noticed a significant improvement in how the election was ran.
“Historically on Election Day I will get lots of phone calls about incidents or issues at the voting sites,” Blackburn said. “99% of them are not substantive issue, but nonetheless, I did not get any of those phone calls this year. I think that is a credit to (the staff) and to the enhanced training provided to our election workers.”
With the election complete, Roberts said the county’s ballot board will meet Tuesday to count all of the overseas ballots.
Once those ballots are counted, the county will then work on canvassing the election. Bell County’s Election Board is already to canvas its races on Friday. Other entities will have until Tuesday, Nov. 22, to canvass their elections.
Roberts said that he and the elections department are already looking at ways they can improve for the next general election in 2024.
While most suggestions will come in the coming months, Roberts said he already sees the need for changes during early voting in the county.
Roberts said that a new site is needed in West Temple to reduce traffic seen at other polling locations.
“I think we need to increase our early voting sites and relieve the Belton Annex (pushing) more into the Temple area,” Roberts said. “I think we need to relieve some of these sites that people just don’t stop lining up to vote. It does take a toll on that individual site.”