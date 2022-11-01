Election officials in Bell County and across the state have started education efforts for voters encountering issues at the polls.
Some voters across the state, especially Democrats, have expressed concern about voting machines after their votes were seemingly switched from their party’s candidates to Republicans. These concerns have resulted in election officials encouraging voters to double-check their ballots to make sure they are correct.
Officials have said that these issues have not been a result of voting machines but instead voters accidentally selecting the wrong candidates.
Midland County Election Administrator Carolyn Graves told the Texas Tribune that selecting choices on a voting machine was similar to texting with a small keypad.
“If you don’t hit it just exactly right, you’re gonna hit one of the letters around it,” Graves to the Austin-based news outlet. “It’s essentially the same thing. If you don’t hit it with the tip of your finger or turn your finger to the side, then you could hit the other (choice).”
Desi Roberts, elections administrator for Bell County, said his office has not seen many voters complain about switched votes.
“It is not prevalent here in Bell County,” Roberts said. “We have used voter education to let people know that, just like any touch screen, they need to make sure they are selecting the candidate of their choice and are reviewing their choices at the end before they print out the paper ballot.”
Dan Wallach, a computer science professor at Rice University and longtime election security researcher, told the Tribune that these sorts of voting machine issues were not new.
In 2018, Texas officials said voters attempted to make their selections before machines could render and record their votes, causing similar issues.
“These issues have been showing up, in one form or another, since electronic voting machines were first introduced 20-plus years ago,” Wallach said. “As far as we can tell, these are simply design issues with the machines.”
Wallach told the Tribune that voters may need to take into consideration the angle at which the machine sits, and adjust it to where they are pressing the button for their candidate.
Roberts said that the issues seen by voters with their vote switching to the wrong candidate was easily solved with some additional education by poll workers.
Bell County officials have not needed to resort to supplying pencils, which can be used to more accurately tap the screen, to voters.
“The education alleviated the need to implement any kind of touching device and that has worked for our voters,” Roberts said. “I think our voters in Bell County are a little bit more educated in terms of the process. Having voted many times this year, they are familiarized with the machine and know exactly how to use it.”
Bell County received ExpressVote machines in 2018, a hybrid electronic voting machine that also uses paper ballots.
Those who accidentally choose the wrong candidate on the voting machine do have a few options to correct their mistake.
Voters who catch their mistake before their ballot is printed can simply edit their choices on the machine.
Roberts said that voters who do print off their ballot before noticing the mistake can still change their vote. He said this can be done by contacting a poll worker and invalidating the ballot.
The ballot, Roberts said, will then be properly disposed of so it can’t be counted while the voter can fill out a new ballot correctly.
Roberts reminded voters that, once their paper ballot is tabulated with a final machine, they can no longer change their minds or correct any mistakes. He said this was the reason why it was important for voters to check their ballot first.
If any machines are found to have a problem, Roberts said election officials already have a process to address that issue.
“If we develop any kind of issues coming from the machine, we take that machine out of operation and replace it with a brand-new one while we diagnose,” Roberts said. “We have had no issues with machines doing that.”
Besides the issues with the wrong candidates being selected, Roberts said the county has not seen many problems this year.
Roberts said that additional training for election workers conducted this year has helped the voting process run quicker and with fewer issues.
Early voting numbers
As of Monday night, Bell County has seen 33,409 ballots cast during the early voting period for the general election.
Election workers have seen the most voters at the Belton Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second St., with 8,130 over the past week. The Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, saw the second most voters with 6,226 ballots cast so far.
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Miller’s Crossing, saw the third most voters with 5,964.
In Killeen, the Senior Center at Lions Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, recorded 4,459 votes and the Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, had 3,541.
The Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road, saw the sixth most voters so far with 3,447 ballots cast, while the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, in Killeen had 1,642 ballots cast.