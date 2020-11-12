Building a bridge between the community and the real experiences of veterans through art is the goal of a new exhibit by local photographer Jason Deckman.
The War Story Wednesdays exhibit, which opened on Veterans Day, saw more than 40 visitors on its opening night. Visitors viewed the portraits and personal stories of 11 local veterans displayed along one wall of Fire Base Brewing Company, where the exhibit was held, sharing their own stories and drinking beer.
Larry Brown, a former Navy SeaBee whose story was featured in the exhibit, said as he has gotten older he has talked more about his experiences although it wasn’t something he previously talked about.
“When I came home from Vietnam … in 1968 everything changed,” Brown said. “I met my wife four or five months later and we got married. We had been married a year before I ever let her know I had been to Vietnam.”
“It feels good to be honored after all of these years,” he said.
Deckman said he was proud of how the exhibit turned out, especially as he could stand and watch attendees read the stories and experiences of veterans that are unknown to many people.
He said he did not want the exhibit to be about him, but rather the people and the stories portrayed in the exhibit.
“That is all I am, I am a conduit,” Deckman said. “I don’t want it to be about what it what I did. I want it to be about the mayor reading a story about someone who lives in his town, and people being exposed to a story and gaining some understanding.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said that the photos and the stories did what Deckman wanted and help him discover more about those around him.
Davis said he has seen some of those veterans pictured in the exhibit around town but had never known the wealth of experiences they would have. He pointed out the story of Marty Janczak who works with the city as the governmental affairs director for the Temple Area Builders Association but was in the Navy as a rear admiral.
“I think it is interesting that our lives cross paths with each other all the time but we don’t always know everybody’s past,” Davis said. “You don’t know where people come from, you meet them and they are in your life for a while … but for a while our paths cross. It is just such an interesting concept.”
As a veteran, Deckman said he felt the exhibit and the stories he was able to record would not have been the same if he did not have a military connection.
Tom Brautigan, an Army and Air Force veteran, said his close connection with Deckman was the main reason he was able to open up about stories he would have otherwise not told.
“If it is for the right cause, I will share (my story),” Brautigan said. “But typically it isn’t something you are going to sit and discuss. You are going to talk about the funny stuff, not the heavy stuff, but for him I was (willing).”
Tameika Gleason, a Navy veteran, said she enjoyed the exhibit since it enabled her to see and read about the experiences of others and what they did in their service. She said she thought it was important to have veterans share their stories with those who didn’t serve so others are aware of military service.
Gleason said she also thinks the process of sharing these stories is helpful for veterans because some come back not wanting to talk about what they went through.
“I think it is really nice, it is really informative,” Gleason said. “A lot of the Vietnam veterans like my dad, just some of his classmates … when they came back home there was a different persona about them.”
Gleason said she knows those who have had trouble after coming back from combat, at least one with post traumatic stress disorder, but sees that sharing these stories does help.
Photographs and stories of the 11 veterans will stay on display at the brewery, 8 S. First St., until Dec. 11 before the photos and stories are given to the veterans and their families.