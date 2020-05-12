BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Tuesday lifted a boil water notice issued Saturday.
The supplier issued the notice after a water line break on FM 93 and North Wheat Road.
Customers affected by the notice live on North Wheat Road, FM 93, Kingsolving, Dew Lane, Spring Valley Lane and Scott Lane.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 5/12/2020,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions may call Dog Ridge at 254-939-6533 or general manager Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
To contact TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.