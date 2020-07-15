BELTON — The Bell County Commissioners Court is listening to 139 people speak today about the proposed relocation of the Confederate soldier statue in downtown Belton.
The meeting is at the Bell County Expo Center’s Assembly Hall to provide social distancing.
Each person signed up to talk will be given five minutes to address commissioners about the proposal to remove the statue from the grounds of the Bell County Courthouse.
Initially, 118 people signed up to speak. That number increased to 139.