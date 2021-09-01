Little Elm Valley Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday for customers who live east of Short Cut Road near Temple due to a leak on a main distribution line.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, a rescind notice will be issued.
Customers with questions concerning this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
To contact the Texas Commission on Environmental Qaulity, call 512-239-4691.