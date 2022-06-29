The city of Belton is a step closer to rolling out the “Imagine Belton Plan,” a partnership that includes Bell County and the Belton Economic Development Corp., after the City Council OK’d its objectives on Tuesday.
Similar resolutions were passed by the Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday and by the BEDC on June 15.
“The plan represents a marketing vision of the BEDC and it has several goals,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said during a meeting on Tuesday. “The plan is to serve as a guide for investment in the core of the Belton community, improve connections into downtown Belton, and utilize a lot of the unique characteristics that we have here, especially Nolan Creek.”
Although the Nolan Creek corridor is an important recreational space locally, the Imagine Belton Plan highlights how it is prone to dangerous flood conditions — a hazard that has limited some downtown Belton development.
“By analyzing the existing topography, floodplains and natural space in the plan area, recommendations can be made to minimize flood hazard and improve the safety for downtown users, while providing improved open space and increased development,” the Imagine Belton Plan said. “The Nolan Creek Corridor is a unique element to the city of Belton and is loved by residents, businesses, and tourists, and should therefore be a safe accessible space for everyone.”
BEDC, an advisory committee, and consultants from both Covey Planning and Landscape Architects and KPA Engineers assisted in the Imagine Belton Plan’s development process for several months.
“The advisory committee was a group of Belton business leaders and residents who were selected to help guide the planning process,” the Imagine Belton Plan said. “The advisory committee was directly responsible for the development of the plan title and the project goals and objectives. The group met throughout the plan’s development to review and comment on the document content.”
Place 1 Councilman John Holmes appreciated that collaboration.
“As a citizen you sometimes lose vision or goals, and to have somebody come in from outside with the latest, greatest and biggest design is just really exciting to see,” he said.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor provided input during plan development, according to a city of Belton staff report.
“The result is a dynamic plan that seeks to build on unique Belton assets and partnerships to achieve meaningful and visible results in … sub-districts in the vicinity of downtown,” Listi said.
There are six sub-districts outlined in the Imagine Belton Plan: Central Downtown, South Main, The Fields, North Sixth, West Second and University Heights.
“Dividing the plan into sub-districts allows each unique area to better define its role within downtown and for recommendations to respond to their corresponding issues,” the Imagine Belton Plan said. “The six sub-districts were determined based on delineation of streets, land uses, and character considerations. Each sub-district has key projects and land use recommendations that are intended to guide future development in the area. Together, these sub-districts create a cohesive and connected downtown.”
Residents can review the Imagine Belton Plan — which is expected to be a feature of the city of Belton’s upcoming strategic plan update — by going to page 178 in the Belton City Council packet for Tuesday, June 28. It is available online at bit.ly/3OPVkJP.
“This is something that, for some folks of a certain age, is like the old Sears wish list,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said. “It’s a Christmas catalog that you could look at for hours and think, ‘Man we could do this, and we could do that.’”
Place 7 Councilwoman Stephanie O’Banion shared that enthusiasm.
“I think this is the plan that will take us to the next level,” she said. “We’ve worked so hard to get to where we are and this is … really going to be exciting to watch and be a part of.”