The Spirit of Santa Fe Trail event will be held again this year, but with more social distancing for both its attendees, businesses and even its timeline.
The event, hosted by the Temple Chamber of Commerce, will feature various members of the chamber and focus mainly on those local wineries and the city’s brewery. This year’s event will stretch over 12 days, Oct. 1-12, and have attendees visit each of the locations separately.
Rod Henry, president and chief executive officer of the chamber, said he hopes the changes made will keep people distant to avoid community spread of the coronavirus.
“We were looking at what other festivals were doing, and they were basically canceling left and right,” Henry said. “We met with our wineries, and we met with our brewery, and they are the ones who came up with the idea to do a trail. That way you can cause the social distancing to happen at the individual locations.”
Businesses participating in the event all will be a part of the chamber, but some are from neighboring communities such as Rogers and Salado since there is no restriction on where these businesses can be located.
Local wineries that will be a part of the event include 3 Texans Winery & Vineyard, Axis Winery, Dancing Bee Winery, The Inn at Salado Winery and Moose & Goose Winery. Downtown Temple’s Fire Base Brewing Co. also will be a part of the event as the only brewery.
Nine restaurants also have joined this year including The Barton House, Benny’s Ristorante Italiano, La Dalat, La Riv, Nami Japanese Steakhouse, Our Daily Taco, Pignetti’s, Treno Pizzeria & Taproom and Wings Pizza N Things.
All of the businesses will be offering specials as part of the event, with wineries offering tastings, the restaurants offering free or discounted food, and others giving out corkscrews or glasses.
A Chamber release said the event this year already is set to have more visitors than last year, despite the changes being made.
Henry said this year’s event almost was canceled, since the chamber didn’t want to risk a concentrated event in Santa Fe Plaza with more than 200 people. It wasn’t until members of the chamber brought up the idea of reimagining the trail to a multi-day festival that the event was saved.
Registration for the event will cost $20 per ticket, with attendees able to bring their receipt to any of the participating locations, or the chamber office at 201 Santa Fe Way, Suite 105, to get their physical ticket.
Residents also may buy their tickets through Central Texas Tickets at https://bit.ly/3kR7h2O.