Temple officials will temporarily close the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue A Wednesday as crews install new electrical, fiber and irrigation systems.
The one-day closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Motorists traveling east on West Avenue A will be diverted to West Avenue B. During the closure, South First Street will only be open to northbound traffic between Central Avenue and West Avenue A. Motorists that need to access South First Street from Central Avenue will take South Main Street to West Avenue A.
The city of Temple urges motorists to use caution in the area and obey all barricades and detour signs.
Residents with any questions can contact the Public Works Engineering Services Division at 254-298-5660.