The time for property owners in Bell County to protest their 2023 home appraisals is quickly waning.
According to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County, Friday is the final day for walk-in inquiries related to their proposed value or any other action taken on their property. Additionally, many property owners across the county will have until Friday, May 26, or the date printed on their notice in the mail, to file a protest with the district against their home’s proposed value.
Billy White, chief appraiser for the county, said the walk-in period, which will last until Friday, is to allow those who may have questions about their appraisal to come and ask questions before resorting to a protest.
“That is something that we have offered the past few years here that we are not required to offer but we do offer as a tool for property owners to come in on their own without actually protesting,” White said.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, sent a letter to property owners across the county in order to better help them know their rights when it comes to protesting their property’s value.
Shine said that since 2017 his goal in the Texas Legislature has been to provide greater transparency and accountability in the appraisal process.
“It is important for those filing protests to request evidence supporting the county appraisal district’s appraised value of the property. This information must be provided to the property owner 14 days prior to the hearing on their protest. If the CAD fails to provide this evidence in accordance with the 14-day statute, the CAD cannot introduce any evidence at the hearing, except for rebuttal purposes,” Shine said.
White said that, according to data collected by the district, home values across the area have risen an average about 12% in the past year.
Home values countywide saw a stark increase, according to White, he said that the average home value in the county went from $230,723 to $262,457. While this is the average countywide, he said that some taxing entities saw increases of up to 20% to 25%.
While local home values continue to increase, this year’s rise in values has been less than what was seen last year, which saw a 19% rise.
White said that last year in the summer the area saw a lot of property values shoot up, and while that has slowed, those values are still higher than what they were
“There are some areas that we saw, with stuff coming in now from properties that are just selling, that may be slowing down some,” White said. “We won’t know until the end of the year, but whatever it does we are just trying to reflect what the market is doing out there.”
Housing inventory
One reason the market may be slowing down, White speculated, is due to the rise in the local housing inventory.
The housing inventory shows how many months it would take, with no new homes built, for all the properties to be gone.
White said that number is currently at 2.1 months of inventory, up from a very low 0.4 months last year. He said that a stable inventory would be at least six months of inventory across the area.
While White knows that many might be upset seeing their property’s values continue to rise year over year, he said those people should ask themselves a key question before coming to protest the increase.
“I think the first question, and the most important question, to see is not is this what I want to pay taxes on but is this what I think the market value of the property is,” White said. “If it is pretty close or at what the value should be then you should be protesting. You should be protesting if you don’t think it is worth your appraised value.”
Appraisal help
Shine emphasized that those who plan to argue their appraisal can talk to the county’s taxpayer liaison officer whose job is to help landowners secure needed documents and explain various procedures.
Other suggestions Shine had for property owners when it comes time to protest included documenting any defects or damages to the property with photos and the cost to repair those damages and recent sales information from the area. Property owners can also request the appraisal district’s record card, which documents the state of the property and improvements, and compare it to the actual state of the property for any discrepancies.
Shine noted that finding out all this information should be the minimum amount of work property owners do each year, but not everyone should expect a decrease in their values.
“I should also mention that not all property is overvalued and sometimes it is smart just to accept a favorable valuation and stay vigilant every year,” Shine said. “It is important that Texas’ Property Tax Code sustain fairness, efficiency and a process that is clearly understood by property owners.”
Shine pointed out that property values are only half the fight for homeowners who don’t want to see their property taxes go up each year. He said the other half comes in the form of local entities and their tax rates, which they set after receiving notice of local housing values.
Residents, Shine said, should involve themselves in this process since then they could affect significant changes.
“In this respect it behooves all taxpayers to involve themselves in taxing entities’ budget meetings and tax rate setting hearings,” Shine said. “If the thousands of taxpayers that protested their appraised values would also attend budget meetings and rate hearings true tax savings would likely be realized by all.”
Annual taxes
Home values, White noted, also are not the final stop in determining one’s property taxes each year.
Each year local entities, such as the county, cities and school districts, determine their tax rates based on local home values and what they can charge based upon state regulations.
“Of course right now we have no idea what their taxes will be because their taxes are set in the fall,” White said. “When we increase the value a lot to these cities and taxable entities in the county and school districts, most of them … are going to have to decrease their tax rates.”
COUNTY APPRAISALS
To learn more about Bell County property appraisals or to protest a valuation, visit bellcad.org.