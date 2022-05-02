BELTON — Controlled burns in Bell County can continue after the Commissioners Court decided against restarting its burn ban Monday.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt recommended against restarting the burn ban at the commissioners meeting. He pointed to rain forecasted for the area over the next month.
“As it looks we should get some rain throughout the rest of the week, I think that there was one day that was not forecasted for any,” Mahlstedt said.
Commissioners had previously chosen to let the county’s burn ban lapse last week, with the area seeing some rain in addition to more humid conditions.
The National Weather Service showed a 20% chance of rain on Monday, followed by a 30% chance on Tuesday, 30% on Wednesday night, and between 50% and 20% on Thursday.
Mahlstedt said grass fires in the county have been fewer and less significant lately than in recent months.
These fires, Mahlstedt said, would not completely stop, with incidents such as drivers throwing away lit cigarettes will continue to happen.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who also volunteers as a firefighter in Salado, said that he has also seen fires become easier to handle recently.
“We have had a few fires,” Whitson said. “But, even the ones we have had, have been so slow to burn that we literally have not had any risk of them getting away from us at all.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported that most of Bell County continued to have some level of drought conditions Thursday, with only about a quarter of the county seeing abnormally dry conditions.
The monitor did show almost a fourth of the county with extreme drought conditions to the west, with the remaining area split between severe and moderate drought.