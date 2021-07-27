The city of Belton moved a step forward in its pursuit of extending the Belton Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone agreement for an additional 20 years during a Belton City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The current agreement is set to expire in 2024.
During the meeting, Belton City Manager Sim Listi was authorized to enter a professional services agreement with KPA Engineers — a Temple-based firm that was previously hired to provide recommendations for the future of TIRZ.
Under this agreement, KPA Engineers will prepare a legal description of the new TIRZ boundary, develop a project plan and financing plan for the next 20-year time period, and will participate in meetings with the Bell County Commissioners, according to a city of Belton staff report.
“We’ve been working on an update of (TIRZ) … which is basically a geographic area where property taxes are reassigned and utilized on improvements that would benefit private developments within that geographic area,” Jon Simcik of KPA Engineers said during the meeting.
The TIRZ, which spans 2,884.92 acres, is currently located in the downtown and northern parts of Belton. However, its boundaries can expand to more than 4,000 acres if certain properties are added.
These extensions would include four key areas: land north of River Fair Boulevard and west of State Highway 317; the west side of Loop 121, the south side of Interstate 14 and the FM 1670 corridor; the west side of Interstate 35 between Shanklin Road and Tahuaya Drive; and the east side of Interstate 35 between Toll Bridge Road and the Lampasas River.
Simcik emphasized how adding this acreage to TIRZ with Belton expanding further to the south would generate more income for the reinvestment zone.
He highlighted how that generated income would fund newly-proposed TIRZ projects — including street projects, shared-use paths, drainage projects, municipal projects, incentive grants and maintenance projects — that total more than $87.4 million.
However, further projects could be added if TIRZ continues to perform well.
“Assuming that we blow through that list of projects, and still have some money left over after that $87 million is spent … there’s another $88 million in projects that were identified that we can move onto,” Simcik said. “There’s no shortage of projects out there.”
Listi said the development of TIRZ is one of the best things he thinks has happened to Belton, and hopes to see Bell County continue to be a full contributing partner.
“TIRZ has been an extremely important mechanism for us to finance capital improvement projects in the community,” Listi said. “With the current TIRZ coming to an end, we spent quite a bit of time evaluating how to maintain or retain or even expand the opportunities that the TIRZ has provided. It’s been a fantastic partnership with the county and an extremely important mechanism that I think has served us well.”
In April, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said county officials hadn’t decided if they would renew the reinvestment zone.
“I appreciated the city briefing the Court on the (reinvestment zone) and on the proposal to expand and extend the life of the (zone),” Blackburn said at the time. “We requested some additional information and I expect that there will be additional conversations before a decision is made.”