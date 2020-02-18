An AARP Smart Drivers Course will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Sammon’s Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
The course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Bring AARP membership card and a check made payable to AARP or cash for payment for the class.
This course is designed for drivers age 50 and older, but all drivers are welcome. Contact your insurance company to see if you qualify for an insurance discount after taking this class.
Registration is required. Call 254-202-6539. For any questions about the course, contact Ravonne McCray, Mature Driver Program coordinator, at 254-202-6539.