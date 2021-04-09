JARRELL — A new food and entertainment venue will celebrate its grand opening today.
The Granary, located at 110 W. Ave. L in Jarrell, will feature games, music and food from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The venue features a barbecue restaurant called BBQ at the Granary and a bar called The Bar at the Granary.
Several food trucks will be at the venue, including:
• Social Grounds – a food truck with locally roasted Apothecary coffee.
• El Almendro – a food truck with specialties from the Caribbean.
• Curb - a food truck with specialty sandwiches.
• PopPop’s Southern Fixin’s – a food truck featuring Southern cooking with a Cajun flair.
Entertainment is planned all day.
Junior Bravo will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Natalie Metcalf from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Jacob Rangel and DaMocien Blues Funk will be on stage from 4 to 6 p.m. Spooky Juke will perform from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
“Come on out and enjoy a beautiful spring day in Central Texas at the newest entertainment offering for the whole family,” Mary Poche, executive director of the Jarrell Economic Development Corp. said in a news release.