Kelly Partyke and her family were in the process of relocating from Washington to Temple when she noticed the lack of a yoga studio presence in the region.
The 39-year-old had planned to be a yoga instructor at a local studio, but the shortage of a location fitting her needs led Partyke and her husband, Jeremiah, to develop their own business in Morgan’s Point Resort — Firefly Yoga & Movement Studio, 1684 Morgan’s Point Road.
Although the studio has been operating since late August, Firefly Yoga will be holding a grand opening Saturday, Jan. 11, now that there is more awareness regarding the business. The ceremony will take place from 4-6 p.m. with Morgan’s Point Resort’s economic development corporation assisting in the ribbon-cutting.
Their space was developed on the vision of helping people find “wellness in their mind, body and spirit through different modalities.”
“We’re here to help people with fitness and wellness, but we’re also really big on community, mindfulness and creating a space for people to strengthen their overall wellness,” Partyke said.
Partyke, who used to help run a yoga co-op in Washington, focused on how Firefly Yoga offers a variety of morning and evening classes throughout the week. She emphasized how her studio has recently instituted trapeze classes into their schedule.
“We’re really excited about offering trapeze yoga coming into the New Year … where we use silks and a trapeze set,” Partyke said. “It’s been a lot of really good reactions so far. It’s a big deal to us, since there’s not really anyone else around here offering it yet.”
Partyke noted how Firefly Yoga is currently running a newcomer promotion for prospective members.
“We have five teachers on staff right now, so they can see what teaching styles they like ... what teacher personalities they might meld with better.”
The promotion gives individuals two weeks of unlimited classes for $30, Partyke said.