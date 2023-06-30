Setting up the stage for Bloomin’ Temple fest

Workers set up the main stage for country music recording artists Stoney Larue, Restless Heart and The Brett Hendrix Band as the 2016 Bloomin’ Temple Festival gets underway.

 Telegram file

A new special events package to be considered by the city of Temple would add a country music festival, expand Christmas activities into a multi-week Holly Jolly festival and make big changes to other celebrations.