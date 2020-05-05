Robert Pettigrew had a life well lived.
That’s how Tom Allen, associate minister of Cove Church of Christ, described the life of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department sergeant Tuesday morning at his funeral.
More than 70 people — including family members, friends and fellow members of law enforcement officers — attended to pay their respects. An online streaming of the service held on Facebook saw a peak of an additional 60 people.
Pettigrew, 59, died on the morning of April 27 at his home from natural causes, just a day after Deputy John Rhoden was killed in the line of duty.
During the funeral, Allen spoke about Pettigrew’s life as both a law enforcement officer and a man of faith. Pettigrew was one of the church elders at Cove Church of Christ, serving alongside Allen.
Allen said the news of Pettigrew’s death caught him by surprise.
“In over 50 years in the ministry, it is one of the most shocking moments I have had,” Allen said. “He really had such a great sense of humor. He really seemed like someone who was enjoying the life God had made for him.”
Pettigrew graduated Central Texas College in Killeen with a focus in business management, only to later join the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in 1993 as a correctional officer.
Pettigrew was later promoted to deputy, earned his Master Peace Officer certification and becoming the Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer for Bell County. Before his death, he held the position of operations sergeant for the department.
After the funeral, those in attendance lined up to view Pettigrew’s body one last time, with many of the deputies giving a final salute.
Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department stood at attention as Pettigrew’s body was loaded into a hearse for a procession to Copperas Cove Municipal Cemetery with an escort of law enforcement vehicles.
Pettigrew’s funeral was the second held for a Bell County deputy in the past week after Friday’s funeral for Deputy Rhoden.
Rhoden’s sacrifice was recognized by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn Monday during a talk with local chambers of commerce Monday.
“I want to say how saddened I was to learn last week of the passing of Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy John Rhoden who you know was killed in the line of duty on I-35, assisting Williamson County deputies with a suspect pursuit,” Cornyn said. “His sacrifice is another reminder to all of us that our first responders, our front-line medical workers are putting their lives on the line every day and deserve our deepest gratitude.”