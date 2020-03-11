Bell County and local city officials are encouraging residents to make sure and participate in the Census.
Officials are letting residents know about the upcoming Census and what they can expect regarding the nationwide count in the coming weeks. The Census, which occurs every 10 years, is a count of every person in the country through physical or online questionnaires.
County officials said residents can expect a letter from the Census to arrive in the mail between Thursday and March 20, allowing them to respond online or by mail.
While the Census helps count the amount of people living in the country, the resulting count also helps out cities and counties receive more money from federal and state programs. The data alsos help local governments determine where to build new police and fire stations, along with roads and schools.
On a national scale, the count also help determine the number of congressional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Getting accurate population counts will help us increase federal funding to our city,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “The formula used to determine our overall allocation of Community Development Block Grants is based on Census data. Census data also helps allocate regional funding for crime victim assistance grants that go to our police department.”
For those who don’t receive or fill out the original Census, reminder letters and postcards will be sent to residents until April 27.